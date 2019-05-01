Amit Shah condemns Maoist attack in Gadchiroli

Shah on Wednesday condemned the Maoist attack in Maharashtra's that killed 15 security personnel and wished for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

"We have received the news that Naxals (Maoists) have orchestrated an attack on our security forces in Maharashtra's Many security personnel got killed and injured in the attack.

"I want to pay tribute to the martyred personnel on behalf of all of you and wish speedy recovery for those who got injured so that they can once again once again protect the people of the nation," Shah said at an election rally here in West Bengal's district.

At least 16 people, including 15 commandos of the Police's elite C-60 force, were killed in a landmine blast on Wednesday.

--IANS

mgr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)