BJP of misusing government machinery: Mayawati

(BSP) supremo Mayawati here on Wednesday accused the of misusing the to influence elections and slammed the (EC) over its silence.

"In states where the BJP is in power, the party has misused to influence elections. They cross all limits, particularly, on the voting day. Such examples are prominent in the case of UP, and Despite this, why is the EC not taking cognisance of the matter?" she tweeted in Hindi.

She went on to say the knew his party was staring at poll defeat this time and hence they were indulging in violence and misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation, the and the to intimidate leaders of opposition parties.

