BJP of misusing government machinery: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati here on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the government machinery to influence elections and slammed the Election Commission (EC) over its silence.
"In states where the BJP is in power, the party has misused government machinery to influence elections. They cross all limits, particularly, on the voting day. Such examples are prominent in the case of UP, Tripura and Maharashtra. Despite this, why is the EC not taking cognisance of the matter?" she tweeted in Hindi.
She went on to say the Prime Minister knew his party was staring at poll defeat this time and hence they were indulging in violence and misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department to intimidate leaders of opposition parties.
--IANS
