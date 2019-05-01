Ex-BSF man's nomination cancelled in Varanasi

The has cancelled the nomination of former trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was set to contest from the seat against

was served a notice on Tuesday because he had given different reasons for leaving his job in the two sets of nomination papers filed -- one as an independent and the second as a candidate.

The former security personnel told reporters that his nomination papers were cancelled at the behest of the Centre even though he had replied to the notice explaining the difference in reasons.

As soon as the news of the cancellation spread, workers gathered at the Collectorate.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)