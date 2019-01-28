Two BJP leaders join AAP

Two leaders in Delhi, and Raju Nirmal, joined the (AAP) on Monday in the presence of MP N.D. Gupta, AAP South Lok Sabha in-charge and MLA N.D. Sharma.

"I welcome the two senior leaders who will surely strengthen the unit of AAP, especially the South Lok Sabha unit," Chadha told the media.

Chadha, while introducing Awana, said: "Awana, a former from Meethapur ward, had served as SDMC Standing Committee for a year and continued as an active member for four years.

"He was also a member of the Councillors Code Of and engaged in BJP's organization building as a 'Vistarak' in Bijwasan Vidhan Sabha. He has been an active member of the and served as a in 2012-17 in "

Nirmal, Chadha said, contested the MCD elections 2017 on BJP ticket from "He finished second with over 7,000 votes to his credit. He has been actively working in south Delhi with various senior BJP leaders."

Chadha also said that several senior members of the BJP, who have previously fought elections or worked during elections, have been influenced by AAP's ideology and work and have expressed an interest in joining the party.

Awana said he decided to join the AAP after being influenced by the work of

"Delhi had a lot of issues in and education but the AAP government has focussed on them and brought changes. So I wanted to join it."

