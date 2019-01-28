Congress' mantra was entitlement of poverty: Javadekar

Hailing the Narendra Modi-led government for eradicating the country's poverty at a fast pace, on Monday took a swipe at the previous Congress-led government, saying its mantra was entitlement of poverty.

Addressing a press conference here at the headquarters, he said: "The world has recognised that is the country that is eradicating poverty at a very fast pace."

Referring to the report of the World Data Lab, Javadekar said: "In 2012, as per the World Data Lab, the extreme poverty in rural areas was 14 per cent and now it is four per cent. And in urban areas, the extreme poverty level was 9.5 per cent and now it is 3.8 per cent."

He said this was a "very credible" report which has certified the fast pace of poverty reduction in the country.

He also said the Global Multi-Dimensional Index, 2018, has also testified that poverty elevation index for has improved.

"More livestocks, more savings, more borrowings from the formal sector... and the Brookings report says that every minute in India, about 44 people come out of poverty," he said.

Referring to the Brookings report, he said there were 26 crore people in 2011, earning below Rs 135 a day.

"And now, there are five crore people who are earning less than Rs 135 a day. This progress was possible because of the pro-poor policies of the Modi government," he said.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) said that all efforts of have been fruitful and therefore, this is a very laudable achievement.

"In the next three years if the country grows in the same pace, the poverty rate will be only three per cent and by 2030, we expect there will be nobody below poverty line.

"This is because empowerment of poor is our mantra and entitlement of poor was mantra. That is the difference," he said.

The also said since 2014, over 10 crore toilets and two crore houses were built, and six have been provided.

About 14 crore Mudra Loans have been given to the people to start their businesses, and it has created direct employment for over 10 crore people. Their earnings have also increased, Javadekar added.

--IANS

aks/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)