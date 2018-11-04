Amittrajit crowned Rally of Arunachal INRC Round 3 champion

Team Adventures Amittrajit Ghosh showed great tactical acumen to win the Rally of Arunachal, Round 3 of the FMSCI (INRC) 2018, here on Sunday.

Ghosh, who exhibited an amazing fightback on Day 1 to rise from ninth to third, enjoyed a much needed slice of luck as overnight leader pulled out of the competition as his car broke down in the sixth stage.

Ghosh tackled the day's three stages cautiously, finishing second in SS5, third in SS6 and again second in for a cumulative top timing of 00:57:33.6.

It was 5.9 seconds faster than INRC 2's Phalguna Urs and Srikanth, giving them the victory.

The Snap Racing pair of Phalguna and Srikanth, who were hot on Gill's tail all of Saturday, didn't have a fruitful second day, managing only two fourth place and one fifth place finish in the stages.

Phalguna's drive was still good enough to earn his team the INRC 2 win.

Former champion (with PVS Murthy) made a valiant charge, taking the second place in SS6 and even winning but that could only fetch him the runner's up trophy.

teammate (Vivek Y Bhatt) dropped one position to settle for the third place.

The INRC 3 too saw a change in the pecking order, with leaders (Jeevarathinam) of Team Champions slipping out of reckoning in the day's first stage itself after a crash.

It allowed his teammate and defending champion (Shruptha Padival) to claim the title.

Aroor (Somayya AG) and local outfit Phurpa Tsering (Chow Tiktha) took the other two places on the podium.

"We started the Rally of Arunachal on an ominous note, taking the ninth place due to a technical issue. But I and Ashwin kept pushing until we managed to bounce back to the pole," a victorious Amittrajit said.

