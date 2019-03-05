Odisha clears Haldia Petrochemicals' Rs 28,700-cr refinery project

The government on Tuesday approved the Rs 28,700 crore investment proposal of the joint venture Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL), according to an official statement here.

The proposal envisages setting up an integrated refinery with aromatics complex for production of Paraxylene and Purified Terepthalic Acid (PTA) near in district.

The proposal was approved by the (HLCA) headed by

The production capacity of the will be 1.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and for PTA it will be 2.5 mtpa in the first phase, it said.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operationalised within five years of the allotment of land.

The West Bengal-based company had proposed investment of Rs 70,000 crore at the Make in Conclave global investors' meet held in November last year.

The land requirement for the project is 2,000 acres which will be recommended for allotment post assessment by the Industrial Promotion and of Limited (IPICOL), the statement said.

The land for the project has been identified in the vicinity of the upcoming

PTA can be used to set up downstream units in polyester fibers and polyethyl terephthalate (PET). These products are used by several medium and small scale enterprises to make garments and

In addition to Petrochemicals, the HLCA also approved the proposal of state-run to set up a manufacturing unit of 300 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) capacity at an investment of Rs 1,970.52 crore in the textiles park coming up at district.

The project will create employment opportunities for 209 people and is expected to be implemented within four years of land allotment, the statement said.

The HLCA also approved two proposals of the private firm The first proposal was for the expansion of its 5X100 tonnes per day (TPD) sponge iron plant to a 0.53 mtpa integrated at Karakolha in district.

The expansion would entail an investment of Rs 1,677.98 crore and will create about 1,100 employment opportunities, it said.

The second proposal by the company is for setting up an integrated of 0.53 mtpa capacity at Karakhendra in district at an investment of Rs 1,848.69 crore.

Precisely 943 jobs are proposed to be created by this project.

