Jet scrips tank 4% as airline continues to ground aircraft

A day after Jet Airways informed about grounding of two more aircraft, the scrip price fell over 4 per cent during the intra-day trade, but recovered to end higher.
Investors were jittery over the financial health of the company following continuous grounding of aircraft, the latest of which came on Monday.
The company in BSE filings had informed that its 19 aircraft were grounded in February over non-repayment of dues to lessors, while 6 aircraft were grounded this month, taking the total to 25. The Jet Airways Group operates a fleet of 123 aircraft.
"Further to our letter dated 2 March, 2019, we now write to inform you that an additional two aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements," the company said in a regulatory filing on late Monday.
Lately, Jet Airways has been in a tight spot financially even as a rescue plan is being negotiated between the airline, its partner Etihad and a consortium of banks.
