JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Great scope for taking India-US relationship exponentially forward: Shringla

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani to be conferred with Ashok Chakra
Business Standard

HC judge recuses from hearing plea of Virbhadra Singh, his wife in DA case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi High Court judge Thursday recused herself from hearing the plea of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh challenging a trial court order to frame charges against them in a disproportionate assets case.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the matter be listed before another judge on Friday.

Virbhadra Singha and his wife had approached the high court on Wednesday against the December 10, 2018 trial court order to frame charges against Singh, his wife and seven others in the case lodged by the CBI.

The trial court has fixed the matter for January 29 to formally frame the charges against the couple and the other accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements