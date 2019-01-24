DA case: Virbhadra Singh's plea transferred to another bench

The on Thursday transferred to another bench the plea of former Himachal Pradesh and his wife challenging a trial court's order directing that charges be framed against them in a case.

Justice said that Singhs' plea will be heard by another bench.

The couple had earlier requested the to set aside the trial court's order.

The trial court on December 10, 2018, ordered the framing of criminal misconduct and other charges against the former leader, his wife and seven others in the case.

The charges will be formally framed against them on January 29.

The (CBI) had alleged that possessed assets worth around Rs 10 crore, which were in his and his family members' names.

The CBI said that he failed to give a satisfactory answer regarding the assets which did not tally with his known income.

--IANS

akk/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)