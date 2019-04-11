Anti-BJP voters' names removed: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Will advertise 2 lakh new jobs if Delhi gets full statehood: Kejriwal
Kejriwal writes letter for Delhi statehood
Vote for Modi if you want your kids to become watchmen: Kejriwal to voters
Kejriwal claims denied permission for rally by Delhi Police at BJP's behest
Kejriwal kicks off door-to-door donation collection for 2019 LS polls
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that names of BJP's opponents across India were removed from the voters' list.
"Reports coming from all across India say votes have been deleted on an unprecedented scale," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.
His another tweet read: "Anti-BJP votes deleted all across India."
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted that her mother's name was deleted on a "flimsy excuse that there was a report that she no longer lives at her address".
Shobana Kamineni, daughter of Apollo Hospitals Founder Prathap Reddy, said she felt cheated after she was told by a polling official that her name was deleted from the voter list.
--IANS
rrb/mag/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU