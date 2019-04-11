Anti-BJP voters' names removed: Kejriwal

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that names of BJP's opponents across India were removed from the voters' list.

"Reports coming from all across India say votes have been deleted on an unprecedented scale," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

His another tweet read: "Anti-BJP votes deleted all across India."

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted that her mother's name was deleted on a "flimsy excuse that there was a report that she no longer lives at her address".

Shobana Kamineni, daughter of Apollo Hospitals Founder Prathap Reddy, said she felt cheated after she was told by a polling official that her name was deleted from the voter list.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 13:06 IST

