TDP worker killed as clashes mark polling in Andhra

One TDP was killed and more than 10 others, including Assembly Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, were injured as clashes between TDP and YSRCP at various places marked the polling on Thursday.

Siddha Bhaskar Reddy, a of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was killed when he was attacked allegedly by the activists of opposition (YSRCP) in constituency in district, police said.

Reddy was critically injured in the clash at a polling booth in Devapuram village. He succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

Clashes between the workers of the two parties were reported from various parts of the state including and Prakasam districts.

fell unconscious in an alleged attack by YSRCP activists in constituency in district. Kodela's shirt was torn by the attackers at a polling centre in Yanametla village.

Polling was underway for all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175-member Assembly in

--IANS

