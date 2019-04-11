Opposition spreading fear about reservation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition parties of spreading "fear and lies" that if he returns to power reservations will be tempered with.
"Mahamalivatis are spreading fear that if Modi comes back as Prime Minister he will end elections, ruin constitutional institutions, finish off reservation," he said while addressing a rally here with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seated on the dias.
He said the reality was that if Modi returned to power, the opposition parties would be badly hit.
"When Modi comes back again, their corruption will be completely finished, their dynastic politics will be finished, their loot in name of poor will stop, their politics of caste and religion will stop," he said.
--IANS
bns/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU