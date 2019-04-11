Opposition spreading fear about reservation: Modi

on Thursday accused the opposition parties of spreading "fear and lies" that if he returns to power reservations will be tempered with.

"Mahamalivatis are spreading fear that if comes back as he will end elections, ruin constitutional institutions, finish off reservation," he said while addressing a rally here with seated on the dias.

He said the reality was that if returned to power, the opposition parties would be badly hit.

"When Modi comes back again, their corruption will be completely finished, their dynastic will be finished, their loot in name of poor will stop, their of caste and religion will stop," he said.

--IANS

bns/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)