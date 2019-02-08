Apple asks developers to disclose or remove screen-recording codes

In the wake of several popular apps that were found recording users' screen interaction without their knowledge, has now asked app developers to properly disclose or totally remove the analytics code that leads to screen recording -- otherwise the apps would be wiped off from the

"Our Review Guidelines require that apps request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity and we have notified the developers that are in violation of these strict privacy terms and guidelines, and will take immediate action if necessary," quoted an as saying over an email late on Thursday.

According to what media revealed, several major companies like Expedia, Hollister and were found in violation of privacy and security measures by secretly recording displays and reviewing how users interacted with their respective apps.

The apps, that were found recording user screens, did not mention using in their privacy policy, subjecting sensitive data like passport numbers and credit card numbers to the risk of being leaked, the report said.

Last week, banned the "Research" app from that was found to be paying teenagers to collect their data.

" misused its Apple-issued enterprise developer certificate to build and provide apps for consumers outside Apple's Apple temporarily revoked Facebook's enterprise developer certificate, knocking all of the company's internal apps offline for close to a day," the report noted.

--IANS

rp/pg/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)