Google workers can report harassment on new website

Facing campus walkouts and widespread criticism over harassment, has announced a dedicated website to make it easier for workers to report

"We've simplified and clarified the way employees can raise concerns by bringing multiple channels together on a new dedicated site," Melonie Parker, of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, said in a blog post on Thursday.

said it is also working on a similar website for its temporary and vendor workforce which will be completed by June.

Nearly 20,000 employees staged a walkout last November against globally.

later announced that the company would end forced arbitration for sexual and assault, allowing workers to take matter to court.

Google said it has published (internally) its "Investigations Report", the fifth annual summary of employee-related misconduct investigations, including discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

"After a four-month pilot, we're expanding our 'Support Person Programme' so that Googlers can bring a colleague to harassment and discrimination investigations," said Parker.

Google said it is also publicly sharing policies -- including policies on harassment, discrimination, retaliation, standards of conduct and workplace conduct.

"We want every Googler to walk into a workplace filled with dignity and respect," Parker added.

