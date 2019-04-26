Google Assistant to now read stories on phones

is now allowing on and devices to read out stories in English to people in India, US, UK, and

The available stories range from tales about Blaze and the Monster Machines to more classic bedtime stories like Sleeping Beauty and

This is in addition to other story features like "read along", which automatically plays sound effects as you read from a number of Little Golden Books, reported on Thursday.

The selection of supported books remains limited for now.

The feature was first introduced in 2018, however, it was only made available on Home.

Previously, when asked over a for a story, would come out with a short inspirational quote or a joke.

Google's decision comes just in time for the "Tell a Story" day that is celebrated on April 27.

--IANS

rp/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)