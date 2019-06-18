Argentina, Paraguay to meet in Copa America battle

and Paraguay, who got off to rough starts at the 2019 Copa America, will square off later this week at in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

The squads will meet on Wednesday in a second-round Group B match, a clash that both teams enter following disappointing opening performances, reports news.

On Saturday, shocked Argentina, whose is superstar Lionel Messi, 2-0, while blew a 2-0 lead against and ended up with a 2-2 tie.

Colombia's fine performance and Qatar's surprise tie have put the pressure on and to avoid missing the quarters.

"There are two matches left in the group phase and we'll advance to the next phase if we win them," Argentine said after Saturday's loss to

Messi, for his part, said that the team had to turn the page and "think about what's ahead."

"We still have lots of chances. We're looking up and moving forward now. We have to go step by step now. The match against will be key," the forward said.

Scaloni is expected to stick with the 11 starters he put on the field against

Two players, however, could crack the starting lineup - Milton Casco, in place of Renzo Saravia, and Rodrigo De Paul, on the left side for

On Monday, and Marcos Acuña were recovering from and may not be in top form for the match against Paraguay.

Paraguay, meanwhile, is getting some players back.

Rodrigo Rojas, who came out of the match against with an arm injury, practiced normally on Monday and will take the field against

Paraguay Gustavo Gomez, who was suspended for the team's Copa America debut, will also be in action.

Paraguayan said the tie against was "disappointing," adding that he was "responsible" for the squad not playing well.

"When we had the ball, we didn't have a midfield capable of handling the ball with focus. That cost us, we blew the match in a matter of a few minutes," the said.

The teams will wrap up their Group B schedule on Sunday, with Argentina taking on Qatar and Paraguay playing Colombia.

