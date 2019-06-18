Rumours rife on Lampard's imminent move to Chelsea

Rumours of Chelsea's desire to replace with club legend as has been gaining steam since the end of the previous season. Lampard, who is Chelsea's all-time highest goal-scorer, nearly led County to promotion to the in his very first season as before losing to in the playoff final.

The 40-year-old's uncle and Harry Redknapp, who had given Lampard his senior debut at West Ham United, also said that his move to Chelsea seems imminent. "If Chelsea come calling, it's a difficult one for him to turn down," Redknapp told 5 Live. "In my personal opinion, he'll be the of Chelsea. It looks to me like it's going to happen."

British media has reported that Chelsea is looking to approach County this week. Derby, however has made it clear that the club is yet to receive any official word from the winners.

"We have made it very clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want to retain Frank for the long term," said according to BBC. "If Chelsea want to hire Frank, then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that.

"In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season and work with Frank for him to know how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club."

As a player, Lampard has won three titles and a with Chelsea in addition to being the club's all time goalscorers with 211 strikes.

