Arjun Kapoor my rakhi brother, quips Katrina

Kaif says is her 'rakhi' brother. said this when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3" along with Adajania.

The show will be aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement.

During a popular game in the show "Say it or Strip it", anchor asked Katrina, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."

said, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day ' Jawaani' was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."

On the front, Katrina awaits the release of her next "Bharat".

--IANS

dc/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)