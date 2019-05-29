Actress Tanuja hospitalised due to abdominal pain

Veteran Bollywood is undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at a hospital here.

The 75-year-old was admitted in on Tuesday "with some pain in abdomen", a told IANS.

Tanuja's daughter and Kajol, whose and action director died two days ago, was photographed while visiting her mother.

Tanuja's recent prominent appearances have been in projects like "Pitruroon", "A Death in the Gunj", "Aarambh" and "Sonar Pahar".

She is known for films like "Memdidi", "Chand Aur Suraj", "Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi", "Jewel Thief", "Nai Roshni", "Jeene Ki Raah", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Anubhav", "Mere Jeevan Saathi" and " "

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)