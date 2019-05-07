Arjun Kapoor turns entrepreneur, to empower women

Kapoor has turned co-investor for a home delivery company Foodcloud.in, which will empowering women.

"My aim at investing in Foodcloud.in is to contribute towards a larger societal purpose -- of empowering the homemakers to contribute towards their family income," said in a statement.

"It not only boosts household income leading to a better lifestyle but also drives gender parity for the woman at home or in her neighbourhood. To me, that's a tiny step towards parity, towards empowerment in society at large," added the "Ki & Ka" actor, who has always supported equality for women.

The 33-year-old said that by signing the Foodcloud.in platform, women can convert their valuable skill set into an economic asset for themselves and their families.

Led by Vedant Kanoi and Rajgarhia, the delivery platform runs on the premise of home cooks delivering hygienic and home cooked to customers from their kitchens.

For Kanoi, having a "socially conscious youth icon" like Arjun's support is a dream come true.

"He has enjoyed the by our talented home chefs in and we're excited to have his support to grow our initiative to new cities," he said.

