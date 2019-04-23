Arjun Rampal expecting child with girlfriend Gabriella

Rampal on Tuesday announced he is expecting a child with his lady love Gabriella

Sharing the news on Instagram, wrote: "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."

Along with it, the "Roy" uploaded a photograph of himself with Gabriella in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Gabriella is a South African She has also acted in Bollywood film "Sonali Cable".

was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They both share two daughters Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

--IANS

sim/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)