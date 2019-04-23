JUST IN
Arjun Rampal expecting child with girlfriend Gabriella

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday announced he is expecting a child with his lady love Gabriella Demetriades.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Arjun wrote: "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."

Along with it, the "Roy" actor uploaded a photograph of himself with Gabriella in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Gabriella is a South African model and actress. She has also acted in Bollywood film "Sonali Cable".

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They both share two daughters Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

