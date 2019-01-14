Army chief pays tribute to departed soldiers

Bipin on Monday remembered the soldiers who died in the line of duty on the eve of the Army Day, praising their inspiring and "unparalleled gallantry".

"Today, we solemnly remember our martyrs whose acts of unparalleled gallantry shall continue to inspire us in the years ahead.

" remains steadfast in its resolve to be enabled and prepared to pre-empt, negate and defeat any challenges to the national security," said in his address to the nation.

"Past year has had its share of challenges. It makes me proud to state that we have been able to counter them effectively. We have given a befitting response to the perpetrators of proxy war in a highly professional manner in both -- LoC and hinterland.

"I am sanguine that the fundamental character built on secular credentials, resolute discipline, thorough professionalism continue to help us living up to trust reposed in the Indian Army," he added.

The is celebrated to commemorate the day when Field Marshal took over as Commander-in-Chief of the from Sir on January 15, 1949.

--IANS

vn/pgh/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)