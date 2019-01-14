Army chief pays tribute to departed soldiers

-
Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Monday remembered the soldiers who died in the line of duty on the eve of the Army Day, praising their inspiring and "unparalleled gallantry".
"Today, we solemnly remember our martyrs whose acts of unparalleled gallantry shall continue to inspire us in the years ahead.
"Indian Army remains steadfast in its resolve to be enabled and prepared to pre-empt, negate and defeat any challenges to the national security," Rawat said in his address to the nation.
"Past year has had its share of challenges. It makes me proud to state that we have been able to counter them effectively. We have given a befitting response to the perpetrators of proxy war in a highly professional manner in both -- LoC and hinterland.
"I am sanguine that the fundamental character built on secular credentials, resolute discipline, thorough professionalism continue to help us living up to trust reposed in the Indian Army," he added.
The Army Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when Field Marshal M. Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949.
