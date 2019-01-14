Sitharaman inaugurates Married Accommodation Project in Port Blair

On her two-day visit to and Nicobar Islands, Defence on Monday reviewed the operational preparedness of the outlying units stationed at the Union Territory's capital and inaugurated the second phase of Married Accommodation Project.

It was her second visit to the country's only tri-Services operational command formation Nicobar Command (ANC) where she reached on Sunday evening.

The Defence on Monday also reviewed the Command's infrastructure and witnessed an exercise involving all the forces of the ANC conducted near in the including 10 ships, six aircraft and 700 troops, a statement said.

The Marine Commando (MARCO) unit of and platoon (GHATAK) of displayed their operational capabilities by carrying out helocasting, and beach assault, said the statement.

While returning from Campbell Bay, the visited the southernmost part of India, Indira Point.

After arrival at Port Blair, Sitharaman was given a demonstration on jungle survival skills at Military Station, Birchgunj. Later, she inaugurated the phase II of Married Accommodation Project that includes 868 dwelling units for the troops of Nicobar Command.

During her earlier visit in October 2017, Sitharaman had celebrated Diwali with the troops. On this trip, she wished the troops a very happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti and as she interacted with troops at

