In a historic development, the on Thursday started the process of recruiting women, three months after the announced its decision to open the entry of women as (PBOR).

In advertisements in newspapers, the has invited women to join the military as general duty soldiers.

The military staff, described PBOR, manage prisoner-of-war camps and have been part of UN mission contingents in Congo, Somalia, and Sierra Leone, the said.

The website said the was responsible for preserving "good order and discipline and prevent breaches of the same by persons serving in or attached to the regular army".

The responsibilities of those selected would include investigation of offences such as rape, molestation and theft; military operations where the army needs police assistance; assistance in evacuation of villages during cross-border hostilities; crowd control of refugees comprising women and children; frisking of women during cordon & and ceremonial as well as policing duties.

The applications close on June 8, said the advertisement.

