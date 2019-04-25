Sri Lanka keeps visa-on-arrival programme on hold

said on Thursday that it has kept its new visa-on-arrival programme on hold until further notice due to the security situation in the island nation following the bombings.

The programme was expected to be implemented from May 1 for tourists from over 30 countries, reports

"Investigations have revealed foreign links to the attacks and we do not want this facility to be abused," Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Affairs said.

The pilot programme was part of a larger initiative to increase tourist arrivals to the island during the six-month off-season period from May to October.

Tourism was one of the worst hit industries following the deadly blasts on Sunday that killed 359 people and injured over 500 others.

