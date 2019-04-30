Arrested Kerala IS suspect sent to judicial custody

Alleged Islamic Riyas Aboobacker, who was taken into custody by the NIA two days back from Kerala's Palakkad and formally arrested on Monday, was sent to judicial custody till May 29 by the special court here on Tuesday.

Aboobacker alias was arrested on charges for conspiring to commit a terrorist act after he admitted to wanting to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala, according to the NIA.

The 29-year-old was arrested after he disclosed to NIA investigators that he has been following speeches and videos of Zahran Hashim, a radical Tamil-speaking who is believed to have masterminded the bombings in which left 253 people dead and over 500 injured.

Aboobacker was being questioned by the NIA since Sunday when the agency unearthed the Kasargode module of the terrorist outfit in during multiple raids at the house of three suspects.

