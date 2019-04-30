Arrested Kerala IS suspect sent to judicial custody

-
ALSO READ
Kerala IS suspects under NIA lens after calls to Sri Lanka (IANS Exclusive)
NIA arrests follower of Lanka bombing mastermind
Islamic State claims Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka; identifies 7 suicide bombers
Most Sri Lanka Islamist radicals killed or arrested: PM
Sri Lanka revises Easter Sunday toll to 'about 253'
-
Alleged Islamic State operative Riyas Aboobacker, who was taken into custody by the NIA two days back from Kerala's Palakkad and formally arrested on Monday, was sent to judicial custody till May 29 by the special court here on Tuesday.
Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana was arrested on charges for conspiring to commit a terrorist act after he admitted to wanting to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala, according to the NIA.
The 29-year-old was arrested after he disclosed to NIA investigators that he has been following speeches and videos of Zahran Hashim, a radical Tamil-speaking cleric who is believed to have masterminded the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka which left 253 people dead and over 500 injured.
Aboobacker was being questioned by the NIA since Sunday when the agency unearthed the Kasargode module of the terrorist outfit in Kerala during multiple raids at the house of three suspects.
--IANS
sg/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU