SC notice on PM's poll code 'breaches' as EC meets on issue (2nd Lead)

The on Tuesday issued notice to the on the Congress' plea seeking direction to the poll panel to take action on complaints of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by and

Taking up the petition filed by Sushmita Dev, the apex court said it was open to the poll panel passing necessary orders in the matter as it listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

The apex court heard the matter on a day when the was meeting to take a decision on complaints of alleged alleged poll code breaches by PM Modi, Shah as well as

While Modi and Shah have been accused of making "hate speeches" and "using" the armed forces for "political propaganda" during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns, the complaints against Gandhi relate to his use of the "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.

The EC had on Monday said that it would hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide on the complaints.

"Regarding the alleged complaints of violation of model code of conduct against senior leaders of two political parties, the Commission has already taken all the inputs and details and has scheduled a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) morning for taking a decision on each of the issues," had told the media on Monday.

"At present there are three leaders against which alleged complaints are there -- Narendra Modi, and The matters are under consideration with the Commission," he added.

noted there was a need to take a comprehensive view of all the complaints, adding that each alleged violation would have to be taken up separately and a decision would be taken accordingly.

--IANS

team-vd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)