Arsenal power past crosstown rival Chelsea 2-0

Arsenal came out with an aggressive game plan and executed it to perfection in a 2-0 victory here over bitter rival Chelsea in

The Gunners' head coach, Unai Emery, had received criticism for Arsenal's lacklustre play of late, but he made all the right moves at the on Saturday, reports news.

The Spanish put teeth into his team's attack by switching from five defenders to a four-man back line, inserting into a false-nine role and trusting in the potent up-front combination of and

Arsenal dominated the latest edition of this derby in the early going and were rewarded in the 14th minute when Lacazette received a pass from in the area and slotted a right-footed shot into the upper-right corner.

The Gunners continued to press forward and netted a second goal in the 37th minute when French defender got just enough of his head on a pass from Greek Sokratis to score past Chelsea net minder

Arsenal locked down defensively after the intermission and focused on mounting counter-attacks, managing to hold down their opponent but producing less in the way of offence.

The win in this heated rivalry game thrilled the home crowd, although the celebration was marred by a suffered by Bellerin just after the midway point of the second half.

With their victory, Arsenal now have 44 points and have climbed back into fifth place in the past Manchester United.

They also boosted their bid to secure one of the top four spots in the at year's end (and a berth in the 2019-20 Champions League's group stage).

Chelsea remain in fourth place with 47 points.

