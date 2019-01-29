Art on 'Gandhi and world peace' displays unique artistic expression

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, an apostle of India's Independence struggle, through an artist's brushstrokes is a unique artistic expression, said on the sidelines of the opening of a show on Gandhi on Tuesday.

' and World Peace', an exhibition of 75 artworks on the Father of the Nation, reimagines Gandhi in an artist's world. It opened on Tuesday at the (LKA) here.

The show, organised in association with Mumbai's Sir J.J. School of Art, commemorates the 150th birth and highlights his principles of non-violence and peace, through artworks by 75 artists.

"Gandhi was in the forefront of India's struggle for Independence. Remembering him through colours and brushstrokes is a unique expression in itself. Our artists have imagined his Dandi march, his continued fight against the colonisers, and other events from his life," Pacharne told IANS.

He added that renowned and 93-year-old behind Gujarat's Statue of Unity, Ram V. Sutar, has sculpted statues of Gandhi that find space in major institutions of India, including an iconic one in the Parliament House premises here.

During the opening, Sutar was felicitated for his works celebrating Gandhi. "I've always been inspired by Gandhiji's principles. In 1948, I got my first chance to sculpt his statue. After that, I made many statues of him," the said.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Mahesh Sharma, will continue till February 12.

