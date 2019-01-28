JLF concludes, sans controversy

The 12th edition of the Festival ended on Monday evening after hosting over 500 writers from from about 30 countries and covering a wide range of themes including the classics, war, espionage, intelligence, politics, climate change and gender issues.

In a visible shift from its previous editions, the festival laid emphasis on literary content and limited celebrity participants.

Conversations on the final day showcased a multiplicity of voices, from iconoclast novelists to experts and policy veterans, reflecting the global outlook that the festival has at its core.

announced the dates of the next edition as January 23-27, 2020.

