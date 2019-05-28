JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Huawei, Tencent sign deal on streaming services

Administrative reshuffle in MP after LS elections

Business Standard

Arun Sarin joins Ola Electric as independent director

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (Ola Electric) on Tuesday announced appointment of Arun Sarin, former Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Group Plc, as an independent director on its board.

Sarin is a veteran in the telecom space. He has served on the boards of Cisco Systems, Accenture, Charles Schwab and Ola's parent company, ANI Technologies.

He has also received an Honorary Knighthood.

--IANS

rrb/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements