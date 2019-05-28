Arun Sarin joins Ola Electric as independent director

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (Ola Electric) on Tuesday announced appointment of Arun Sarin, former Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Group Plc, as an independent director on its board.
Sarin is a veteran in the telecom space. He has served on the boards of Cisco Systems, Accenture, Charles Schwab and Ola's parent company, ANI Technologies.
He has also received an Honorary Knighthood.
--IANS
