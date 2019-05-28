SmartCity Kochi to raise Rs 4,000 cr from investors

Kochi, a (JV) company of the government and Dubai Holding, is all set to raise Rs 4,000 crore from potential investors for upcoming development phases, the JV said on Tuesday.

said that Phase III of the project will witness residential, sports, recreation facilities and mixed-use development in a land area covering 30 acres.

"With these three phases opening up, we would create further investment opportunities of Rs 4,000 crore to promote developments in the township side of Kochi," Nair said.

"In terms of development of IT business infrastructure, further investments to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore could be attracted. The full build out investment potential of SmartCity is estimated to be Rs 9,000 crore," he added.

As per the original framework agreement with the Government, the base investment in SmartCity was estimated to be Rs 1,700 crore. Overall, however, developments in have so far resulted in investments of over Rs 2,600 crore.

--IANS

sg/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)