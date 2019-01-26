Arunachal Pradesh celebrates R-Day

On the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, (Retd.) on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to cooperate and offer their land willingly whenever required in public interest.

After unfurling the national flag and taking the salute at the parade at the Indira Gandhi Park here, he emphasised on road and air connectivity and urged the citizens to think and act in the larger interest of the people, discarding individual benefits and to allow developmental projects to take off without raising objections

Mishra also remembered the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the valiant soldiers who guard the borders.

The said that the nation, despite numerous challenges, has emerged stronger and reinforced on the strength of democratic institutions and values.

In his speech, Mishra also highlighted the achievements of the during the last one year in various fields, including education, health, agriculture and allied sectors, road connectivity, civil aviation, hydropower, water supply, sanitation, social justice, women and child development, sports, public security and law and order.

"We have successfully conducted the Arunachal Transformational and Aspirational Leaders Conclave to deliberate on the issues," he said

The has distributed free LPG connections to 26,818 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the added.

Mishra said that one of the major achievements in the health sector last year was commissioning of the and Medical Science (TRIHMS) College, while highlighting the ambitious the Chief Minister's Aarogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) - a for Rs 5 lakh in convergence with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY).

