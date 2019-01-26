Jind liquor shops to remain shut for 3 days

Liquor shops have been ordered to remain shut in district of for three days starting on Saturday in view of by-elections scheduled in on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Jind, has issued directions for the conduct of by-elections in a free and fair manner and keep liquor shops closed on the occasion of on January 26 in district," a said here.

"All the owners of liquor shops have been directed to keep their shops closed for the prescribed time period, else strict action would be taken against them," the order said.

Saturday has been declared a dry day in the district, he said.

Khatri said that directions have been issued to keep liquor shops closed for 48 hours before voting for the Jind assembly constituency on January 28.

Counting of votes for the seat would be done on January 31 and the result of election would be announced on the same day.

The liquor shops will remain closed in till the counting of votes is completed on January 31, the said.

