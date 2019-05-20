Ashok Leyland ready to ride on Elon Musk's India dream

who has been moving back and forth on his dream for couple of years and unable to take the next big step now has an invitation from commercial vehicles

Musk wants to make his next big market but the question lingers: Will the ever run on the bumpy 'desi' roads?

According to Venkatesh Natarajan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Ashok Leyland, the company is open to Musk for a partnership to finally let Indians experience his path-breaking autonomous electric cars.

"We are open to Musk's offer. I truly believe that it's not just one partner who can contribute to the dream in There are multiple agencies who will be involved in this. We will be lucky to be part of that consortium," Natarajan told IANS on the sidelines of the just-concluded AWS India Summit here in the financial capital.

"I go back to the organisation's philosophy and culture. Whenever we see new technology, we like to try it out, just like a small kid who sees a new toy and wants to experiment. We are open in terms of -- anything that adds value to our customers," Natarajan noted.

The company, flagship of the Hinduja Group, reported a revenue of Rs 6,325 crore in Q3 (FY 2018-19). Year-to-Date (YTD) revenues touched Rs 20,209 crore, up 15 per cent over corresponding period last year.

agency recently upgraded the long-term of fund-based limits of to AA+ from AA with stable outlook. The agency believes that Ashok Leyland's financial profile will remain healthy supported by stable demand outlook for the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments.

Touted as India's largest bus manufacturer and the fourth largest in the world, the company reported 10 per cent rise in the domestic vehicles sales at 13,141 units in April 2019. The commercial vehicles company had sold 11,951 vehicles in domestic market during the same month last year.

"Ultimately, we need more money. We are in the business of making money. As long as we are able to make more money and help our customers generate more money, we are game to every new technology," Natarajan emphasised.

Ashok Leyland's offer must be a sweet news to Musk's ears. Breaking his silence over India plans after 10 months, Musk tweeted in March that he would love to be in India in 2019 or next year.

"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next! India," Musk tweeted to a user.

Musk earlier blamed the Indian government's policies for giving up on his India dreams. He also blamed the FDI norms for the delay in the maker's entry into the Indian market.

"Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately," Musk tweeted in response to a user who wrote "No in India" on his handle.

Earlier this year, Tesla's Indian-origin announced his retirement from the firm, bringing Musk's India dream to a halt again.

Tesla was expected to enter India with the Model 3 that sells for nearly $35,000.

In 2015, visited at Palo Alto, and met Musk who gave Modi a tour of the company's

In January this year, Musk laid the foundation of Tesla Gigafactory in -- the first-ever outside the US -- that is expected to produce 500,000 electric vehicles per year and double the production capacity.

