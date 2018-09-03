Asian Games: Odisha govt announces Rs 50 lakh each for Birendra, Amit

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each for the two Odia players Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas for winning bronze medal at 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.
Both were part of the Indian men's hockey team that won bronze medal by thrashing Pakistan.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal.
Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore each for four women hockey players from the state for winning silver medal at Asian Games.
The cash award was announced for Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo, Nilima Minz and Deep Grace Ekka, who were part of Indian Women's Hockey team.
The state government had also announced Rs 3 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand, who won double silver medals in 100m and 200m events.
