Shivraj announces reward for 2 MP women hockey players

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced Rs 75 Lakh reward for both Madhya Pradesh hockey players - Reena Khokhar and Monika-who were part of the Indian women's hockey team that won the silver medal at the ongoing 18th edition of Asian Games in Jakarta.
Earlier in the week, Chouhan had announced a similar cash reward for archer Muskan Kirar, who, along with Madhumita Kumari, won a silver medal in Women's Compound Archery Team event at the ongoing games.
The Indian team that qualified for the final of the Asian Games after a gap of 20 years, settled for a silver medal after losing 1-2 to Japan.
The Japanese team secured their victory with two goals from penalty corners, which were scored by Minami Shimizu (11') and Motomi Kawamura (44') while India's only goal was scored by Neha Goyal (25').
In addition to Chouhan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced Rs 1 crore cash reward for each of the four Odisha hockey players - Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz and Deep Grace Ekka, who were part of the Indian women's hockey team, and congratulated the team for their performance.
"Well played, Team India!Congratulate our Women's Hockey Team on ending their #AsianGames2018 campaign with a Silver, 20 years after India played the last #AsianGames final. Proud of what you have all achieved and best wishes for future. #HeartBeatsForHockey," he tweeted.
India's total medal tally at the ongoing tournament stands at 69-15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.
