Askhay trolled for not voting. But, only Indian citizens can vote

who recently grabbed headlines for his "non-political" interview with Narendra Modi, was widely trolled for not casting his vote in on April 29 when the city went for elections on April 29 in the fourth of seven-phased election.

Kumar could not have voted in the elections as he holds a Canadian passport. does not allow dual citizenship.

Indians who go and stay abroad, have been broadly categorised in three broad categories- NRIs, and OCIs. NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) are essentially Indians who live in another country. and OCIs want to stay connected with more closely.

in a speech at Madison Square Garden, in September 2014 announced the merger of and schemes. The government notified in 2015 that all the existing Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders registered as such under new Card scheme 2002, shall be deemed to be Overseas Cardholder.

All card holders with valid PIO cards as on January 9, 2015 were advised to apply for conversion of their PIO card to card.

The government later extended the date for submission of the application for registration as cardholder by the erstwhile PIO cardholders till June 30, 2017.

There is a clear and unambiguous definition of overseas voters who can participate in the election.

A citizen of India, who is absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, and has not acquired citizenship of any other country is Overseas Voter and is eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in their Indian passport.

Such a voter can use the interactive map to find the polling station and contact details of election officers from your area. He or she is required to fill an enrolment form and upload it online at and upload the requisite proofs.

The form can also be downloaded from the website and are also available free of cost in Indian Missions. The form can be submitted in person or by post and the verification process then kicks in.

Name of overseas elector is included in a separate section fo" "Overseas Electo"s" which is the last section of the roll of each polling station area.

An overseas elector is not issued an electronic photo-identity card and he or she is allowed to vote in person at the polling station on production of original passport.

No person can be enrolled on more than one electoral roll.

under had said that it would accept PIO card as valid document till March 31, 2019 along with valid foreign passport.

