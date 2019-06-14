Assam CM discusses state's issues with Shah, Rajnath

Chief Minister on Friday met and and discussed various issues of his state with them.

In his over 15-minute meeting with Shah, briefed him about the situation in Assam, where the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published on July 31.

"It was a courtesy call and I have congratulated him on behalf of the people for being chosen as the of the country. I have also briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation in Assam," told reporters after the meeting.

Issues related to the situation which may arise after the publication of the final list of the NRC were also discussed at the meeting, sources said.

In his meeting with Rajnath Singh, Sonowal requested him to consider setting up a for the armed forces in

Saying that the insurgency in the region has been controlled to a large extent with support of the army, he noted that in spite of significant deployment of the armed forces for guarding the international border as well as for tackling insurgency in Assam, the state does not have a single institution for the armed forces.

Sonowal said that the government can give the required land for setting up the institute, which will inspire the youth of Assam and rest of the northeast to join the armed forces and will promote nationalism and national integration in the region.

