Assam launches campaign to control diarrhoea

The National Health Mission, on Tuesday launched the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) campaign and will be targeting at least 34 lakh children across the state.

The fortnight will be observed from May 28 to June 9 this year, officials said on Tuesday, adding the IDCF was launched and observed across the state by district health societies and block level units at all health institutes.

During this fortnight campaign, frontline health workers and other departments stakeholders will be sensitized to prioritize investment in control of diarrhoea, one of the most common childhood illnesses. It aims to create mass awareness about the most scientific, effective and economic diarrhoea treatment" a combination of Salt (ORS) solution and zinc tablets, officials said.

"Intensified community awareness activities on hygiene and promotion of ORS and zinc therapy for treatment of will be conducted at state, district and village levels. More than 34 lakh cildren will be targeted in this fortnight campaign," said an

It may be mentioned here that almost all the deaths due to diarrhoea can be averted by preventing and treating by use of ORS ( Solution) and administration of zinc tablets along with adequate nutritional intake by the child.

Diarrhoea can be prevented with safe drinking water, sanitation, proper breastfeeding/appropriate nutrition and hand-washing.

