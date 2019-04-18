Assam records 73.32% polling till 5 p.m.

The second phase of election on Thursday in five of Assam's 14 constituencies recorded 73.32 per cent polling till 5 p.m. amid reports of scuffles between miscreants and security forces in Hailakandio district of

The polling percentage is likely to shoot up as polling was continuing in some centres because of serpentine queues.

In some of the remote polling stations, the Returning Officers are yet to report back to the Chief Electoral Officer's office about the polling percentage, officials said.

While Karimganj recorded 71.41 per cent polling, Silchar saw 71.79 per cent till 5 p.m. The (Diphu) polled 69.51 per cent, Mangaldai 75.07 per cent and Nowgong 75.71 per cent.

The overall polling percentage in the 2014 election across the 14 constituencies was 80.13 per cent.

Election officials said there was also stone pelting on security forces.

The polling started at 7 a.m. across 8,992 polling centres and ended officially at 5 p.m.

A total of 69,10,592 voters were eligible to exercise their democratic right. There were 50 candidates in the race, including 18 Independents.

On April 11, polling was held in five constituencies of Assam: Tezpur, Kaliabar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur.

Four constituencies -- Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Guwahati -- will vote on April 23.

