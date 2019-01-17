At least 3 US troops killed in Syria blast

The on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in a Syrian city under US-backed Kurdish control that killed at least three American troops, according to US officials quoted in a report from the Newswires supplied to

and the UK-based for Human Rights reported that allied fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces and a number of civilians were also among the dead and injured in the attack in the northeastern city of Manbij, which underscored the threat the IS still poses as the prepares to withdraw troops from the country.

The said US was monitoring the situation, reported.

"The has been fully briefed and we will continue to monitor the ongoing situation in Syria," said, referring further questions to the

A US-led coalition spokesman, Sean Ryan, said that its forces had been conducting a routine patrol in the city.

The IS released two brief statements through Amaq, its semi-official media arm, claiming that the attack by a suicide bomber targeted a coalition patrol, killing or injuring nine US soldiers, according to

The bombing comes a month after of US forces from Syria, tweeting: "We have defeated in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."

The later walked back on his claim of the IS' defeat, amid confusion over the timeline for the American withdrawal.

The IS, which at its height controlled swaths of territory across parts of and Iraq, has lost the vast majority of areas it once held, added in its report to

Its territory has shrunk to a small pocket in eastern But as the group has lost ground, it has increasingly turned to guerrilla-style attacks -- using suicide bombings and sleeper cells to target civilians and those fighting it.

In March, an American and a British service member of the coalition were killed in when an improvised exploded near their vehicles. Five others were wounded.

has been the focus of intense wrangling from all sides involved in the Syrian conflict.

has threatened to attack the city if the don't withdraw.

The YPG is an offshoot of the Kurdish separatist PKK, which both and the US have designated a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the Syrian regime and its main military backer, Russia, have nearby outposts and have inched closer to the city after the YPG asked the for protection from a possible Turkish attack.

With the US beginning its withdrawal from Syria, the Kurdish forces are expected to strike a deal with the

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)