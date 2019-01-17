Factory owner, his friend held for gangrape

Police arrested a factory owner and his friend for allegedly gangraping a woman inside the factory premises after promising her a job, a said on Wednesday.

Factory owner, (42) and his friend, (40) were arrested on Tuesday night from a factory where they allegedly committed the crime on January 10 in Farsh Bazaar area of east

"The victim (28), a resident of Seelampur in Delhi, came in contact with Shakil some 17 days ago. She was desperately looking for a job after a dispute with her husband. She had left her husband's house and was living with her mother and children," said of

"It was Shakil who promised her to help and asked her to come to the factory for a meeting with factory owner, Nazakat Ali, on the evening of January 10 in Sant Bhikam Singh Colony. When the victim arrived inside the factory, and Shakil forcibly took the victim inside a room where they raped her," Yadav said.

"Later they dropped the victim outside the factory. They also threatened the victim that they would kill her children and mother if she reported the matter to the police. The victim later reached her residence with the help of passers-by and narrated the crime to her mother," the added.

"We registered the case against the accused after the victim's medical report suggested rape," said the

