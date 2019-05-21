Athlete Gomathi tests positive for banned substance

Gomathi Marimuthu, winner of womens 800m gold medal at at Asian Championships last month, has been tested positive for a banned substance norandrosterone, which is an

Following this, the 30-year-old has provisionally been suspended. On proven guilty, Gomathi could be stripped of her medal beside being handed a four-year ban.

Her urine sample was collected by the (NADA) during the Federation Cup (March 13-15) in Patiala. It was tested at the National Dope Testing Laboratory, recently, after the event.

"Marimathu is the first positive test," an (AFI) was quoted as saying by

The from was supposed to join the ongoing relay camp in Spala (Poland) under chief But her flight ticket has been cancelled and she has been told to leave the national camp in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, her Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, under whom she was training in Bengaluru, has distanced himself from the controversy. "After the Federation Cup, she was selected for the camp. She was with me for a short duration as she had to participate in confirmatory trials at Patiala on April 13. From there, she went to Doha," Bhatia said.

