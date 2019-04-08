Australia animal rights activists arrested after protests

More than 45 animal rights activists were arrested on Monday as coordinated protests brought to a brief standstill amid calls for sweeping changes to Australia's industry.

Over 100 activists blocked a busy intersection in the city's central business district (CBD), reported.

Some were believed to have chained themselves to vehicles in the street, the police said, with 38 people, including three teenagers, arrested.

"We want to show we're regular people who have had enough, we are killing the planet and killing animals at rates that are just unacceptable," one of the organisers, Christine Lee, told Australia's Nine News.

Australia's beef industry is one of the country's most lucrative businesses, accounting for almost 2 per cent of the GDP, according to trade group and Livestock

Cattle farming is a significant contributor to rising on the planet, and consumption patterns across the globe have showed no sign of slowing down.

"Drastic times call for drastic measures so that is why we're here today," Lee said.

said the activists "caused considerable disruptions to thousands of people attempting to navigate through the CBD during peak hour".

Nine people were arrested in New South Wales' Southern Tablelands after chaining themselves to a conveyor in a slaughterhouse.

Another group of activists entered a slaughterhouse early Monday and tried to take three sheep. A said "the situation was resolved peacefully and without incident" and the sheep were later returned.

