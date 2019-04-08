Mirwaiz heads to Delhi, to appear before NIA

Senior separatist leader Umer Farooq took an early flight to New to appear before the (NIA) on Monday in connection with a terror funding case, sources close to him said.

The NIA has served him three summons.

The separatist leader had earlier cited security reasons for inability to honour the first two summons and requested the NIA to question him in

The third summon served on him has specified that the security concerns of the would be taken care of by the NIA in

The decision to appear before the NIA was taken by the on Sunday following an meeting of the group.

It was also decided that members of the Hurriyat, including Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and would accompany the Mirwaiz to the national capital.

The Mirwaiz has appealed people to remain calm and peaceful and not react adversely to his being summoned to

--IANS

sq/in

