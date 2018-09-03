Australia's biggest honey producer rocked by fake claims

Australia's largest producer has been accused by testers of using fake in one of its products, said on Monday.

Capilano's Allowrie-branded Mixed Blossom Honey, which sources its products from and overseas, claims to be 100 per cent

However, lab tests have found a majority of its samples to be "adulterated", meaning they contain something other than bee nectar, reported.

Trevor Weatherhead, of the said he was not sure why anybody would want to pass fake honey off as the real thing. But cost cutting might be a reason.

So far has denied the accusations and questioned the testing method. "There is no consensus in the industry about the reliability of the Nuclear Magnetic Resolution (NMR) test that has led to the reports," said in a statement.

--IANS

in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)