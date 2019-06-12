AWS makes strongest pitch for $10bn Pentagon project

With the (DoD) $10 billion (JEDI) cloud contract to be announced soon, Web Services (AWS) Andy on Wednesday made a strong pitch for the intelligence agencies to adopt a secure, agile and faster Cloud.

The has selected and AWS, the cloud arm of Amazon, as two finalists for its $10 billion JEDI cloud contract, likely to be announced on July 19.

"In 2013, when we earned the communtiy business, Cloud was picking up. Today, we have earned the reputation among the agencies with providing utmost security, agility, speed along with our AI and capabilities that has changed the way they compute data," AWS Andy told the gathering at the Public Sector Summit here.

According to Teresa Carlson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, Web Services (AWS), we are really encouraged to see more and more of the customers already moving to the cloud.

"We're so excited our national security continues to break barriers with what they are doing with AWS. With our GovCloud and our classified regions, there are now no barriers today at all for the U.S. Department of Defense to be able to use the AWS cloud," she said during her keynote address.

"JEDI represents an example in DOD that they are really seeking to raise the latest technologies to the cloud. So they can perform their mission better, faster and in a more secure manner," Carlson emphasised.A

The JEDI Cloud contract at the (DoD) is aimed to bring the entire military under the envelope of a single Cloud provider.

and are already out of the JEDI race.

--IANS

na/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)