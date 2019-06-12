JUST IN
Vivo's Z series to be Flipkart-exclusive in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

To launch its first Z series device in India, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo on Wednesday announced exclusive partnership with online marketplace Flipkart.

The smartphone would feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP in-display selfie camera.

"The all-new Z series has been designed to empower millennials and fulfil the dynamic needs of the 'Gen Z'," said Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Running on Android 9 Pie, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and will be fuelled by 5,000 mAh battery.

According to speculations, the smartphone could be a variant of Vivo Z5x, launched in China last month as the brand's first handset with a punch-hole display. In China, the phone comes with four memory variants -- 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

Details on the pricing and availability of all variants in India have not been disclosed.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:14 IST

